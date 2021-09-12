World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 1st quarter worth about $473,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 63,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

