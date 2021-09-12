X-CASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.58 Million (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $9.58 million and $120,163.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,469,961,591 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

