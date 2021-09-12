Xcel Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend payment by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Xcel Energy has a payout ratio of 61.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XEL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.