YAM V3 (YAM) Trading 22.4% Lower This Week

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $567,074.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YAM V3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.10 or 0.00165364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044678 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.