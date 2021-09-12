Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Yara International ASA to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, SEB Equities raised Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS YARIY opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.04. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.23.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.908 dividend. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.08%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

