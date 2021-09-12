Yellow Road (ROAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.31 Million

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $69,064.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,586,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

