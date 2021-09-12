Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.23 million.Yext also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.240-$-0.200 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 737,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,261. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.40. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yext will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $292,430.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,231 shares in the company, valued at $233,174.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,046,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,137 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,854. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yext stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

