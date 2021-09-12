Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Announce Earnings of $23.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce $23.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $26.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.85. Alphabet reported earnings per share of $16.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full-year earnings of $101.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $96.52 to $108.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $108.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $94.31 to $124.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $53.30 on Friday, reaching $2,817.52. 1,840,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,707.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,414.13. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

