Zacks: Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will report $62.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.39 billion and the lowest is $62.41 billion. Costco Wholesale posted sales of $53.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year sales of $196.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $195.66 billion to $196.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $210.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $207.47 billion to $212.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Costco Wholesale.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $465.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,324,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $469.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $436.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 149.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

