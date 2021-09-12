Zacks: Analysts Expect Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) will announce earnings per share of $1.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Curtiss-Wright also reported earnings of $1.85 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Curtiss-Wright.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $113.41 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Curtiss-Wright (CW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.