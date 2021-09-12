Zacks: Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.28. DaVita posted earnings of $1.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $9.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $9.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in DaVita by 35.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVA traded down $6.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.14. DaVita has a one year low of $80.85 and a one year high of $136.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

