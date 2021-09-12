Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will announce $22.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.91 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $7.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 209.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $89.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.01 million to $91.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $231.90 million, with estimates ranging from $211.40 million to $258.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of ITCI traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.24. The stock had a trading volume of 267,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,459. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

