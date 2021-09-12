Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will report $26.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.30 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $22.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $110.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.27 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $132.98 million to $150.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Redwood Trust.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RWT shares. Piper Sandler raised Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 607,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,553. Redwood Trust has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

