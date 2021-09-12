Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Post Earnings of $4.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will post earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.29 and the highest is $4.51. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $3.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $18.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $21.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $23.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.04.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $403.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,215,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.67. The firm has a market cap of $380.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

