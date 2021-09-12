Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EPR Properties stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,271. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
