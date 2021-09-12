Zacks: Brokerages Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will report earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. EPR Properties posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,900%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,271. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.