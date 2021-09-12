Zacks: Brokerages Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.69. Graco reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after acquiring an additional 198,109 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 117,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $76.99 on Thursday. Graco has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

