Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $181.51 Million

Analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report $181.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.32 million and the highest is $181.70 million. Penumbra reported sales of $151.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $727.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $852.49 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.77 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.86.

NYSE:PEN traded up $10.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $282.23. The company had a trading volume of 215,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,522. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 656.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.48. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total transaction of $3,642,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,523 shares of company stock worth $7,920,428. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 9.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Penumbra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

