Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Post $0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.46. The Macerich reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.12.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAC stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

