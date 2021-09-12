Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) to Hold

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BKCC opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.79.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 19.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,824 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 32.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.