Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Shares of NexImmune stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). Equities research analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the second quarter worth $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth $71,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NexImmune by 31.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

