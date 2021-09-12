Zacks Investment Research Lowers Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danimer Scientific Inc. is a bioplastics company. It is focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials. Danimer Scientific Inc., formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53 and a beta of -1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danimer Scientific will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 46.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

