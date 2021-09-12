Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 over the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 156,487 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 332.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 352,969 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communications by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

