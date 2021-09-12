Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Primerica (NYSE:PRI) to Buy

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Separately, upped their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $146.91 on Friday. Primerica has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average is $152.68.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,030 shares of company stock worth $1,400,784 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Primerica by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 328,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,307,000 after buying an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.