Zano (ZANO) Achieves Market Cap of $29.93 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Zano has a market capitalization of $29.93 million and $328,509.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00006027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,972.57 or 1.00093003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.13 or 0.00888601 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.27 or 0.00442564 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00315658 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,841,996 coins and its circulating supply is 10,812,496 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

