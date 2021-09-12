ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Down 11.8% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $165.34 million and $12.25 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00074949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00131786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00183888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,915.73 or 0.99999471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.77 or 0.07295446 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.29 or 0.00954555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003047 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.