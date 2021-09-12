Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $324.00 at BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $279.00 to $324.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

