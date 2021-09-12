Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $325.00 at Truist

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist from $225.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ZS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.89 and a 200 day moving average of $209.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.