Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.55 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $288.67.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $246.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.