Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.55 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.03. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.