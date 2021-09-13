-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.03). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

ARAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Accuray stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. The firm has a market cap of $335.16 million, a PE ratio of -52.71 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In other news, Director Byron C. Scott bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after purchasing an additional 679,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accuray by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 348,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Accuray by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,710,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 99,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accuray by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,938,000 after purchasing an additional 813,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Accuray by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,485,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 47,865 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy.

