-$0.06 EPS Expected for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Titan Medical by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Medical by 17.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Titan Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Titan Medical by 58.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMDI stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.13.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.

