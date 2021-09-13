-$0.06 EPS Expected for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Titan Medical’s earnings. Titan Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Titan Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Titan Medical.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan Medical by 22.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Titan Medical by 19.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Titan Medical by 17.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Titan Medical by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Titan Medical by 58.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TMDI stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. Titan Medical has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 3.13.
About Titan Medical
Titan Medical, Inc engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation.
