$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TME. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of NYSE:TME traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.30. 700,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,906,854. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 190,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,994,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 394,408 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

