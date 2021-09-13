$0.15 EPS Expected for Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) will announce earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Ecovyst reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 22.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Ecovyst’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE ECVT traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.39. 2,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,290. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

