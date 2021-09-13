-$0.16 EPS Expected for Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.14). Greenlane reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Greenlane.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Greenlane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $283.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at $142,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNLN. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 407,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Greenlane by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

