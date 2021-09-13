$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 33.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLNG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLNG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,572. The company has a market cap of $104.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

