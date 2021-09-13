-$0.40 EPS Expected for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.32). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adverum Biotechnologies.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

ADVM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $219.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.