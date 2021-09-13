-$0.43 EPS Expected for INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for INmune Bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is ($0.42). INmune Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that INmune Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover INmune Bio.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INMB. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded down $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 18,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $343.82 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.78. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37.

In related news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $117,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,339. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

