$0.55 EPS Expected for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.48. Bally’s reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BALY traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.77. 228,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $75.92.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

