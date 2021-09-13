-$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.59). Outset Medical posted earnings of ($2.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

NASDAQ:OM traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 314,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $66.96.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $167,545.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,893.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,358 shares of company stock worth $4,907,373. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Outset Medical by 479.8% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,878 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after purchasing an additional 837,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

