$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.86. AT&T posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,313,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,378,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,934,000 after buying an additional 421,225 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,632,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,825,301. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $196.49 billion, a PE ratio of -88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.