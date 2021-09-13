$0.94 EPS Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.95. Fortinet posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.10.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,471.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 253.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,012 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 17,419.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after acquiring an additional 397,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,747,000 after buying an additional 350,335 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $13.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $296.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,591. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.60. The company has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.78, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $322.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

