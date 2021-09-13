$0.98 EPS Expected for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $160.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $102.11 and a twelve month high of $162.26. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

