$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RPM International by 93,416.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RPM stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $99.30.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
