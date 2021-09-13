$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.12. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RPM International by 93,416.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RPM International by 339.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 79,342 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $182,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $79.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day moving average of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. RPM International has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $99.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

