$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.19. U.S. Bancorp reported earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

USB stock opened at $55.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,492 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

