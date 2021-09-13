1,000 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 5.5% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,059,056 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 281.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode in the second quarter worth about $4,346,000.

Shares of INMD opened at $136.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.88. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $142.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

