10,719 Shares in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $32,009.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,858 shares of company stock valued at $623,060. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $12.73 on Monday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $758.43 million, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. The business had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.