$142.45 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce sales of $142.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.26 million. Banner reported sales of $149.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $573.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $580.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $563.65 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $578.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of BANR opened at $51.82 on Monday. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.12 and its 200-day moving average is $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

