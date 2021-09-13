$145.18 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $145.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.90 million. Five9 posted sales of $112.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $580.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.00 million to $606.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $700.97 million, with estimates ranging from $660.05 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Securities cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $173.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9 has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $211.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -244.38 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $186.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.39.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares in the company, valued at $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,582 shares of company stock worth $10,100,363 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,380,000 after acquiring an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Five9 during the second quarter worth about $4,797,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

