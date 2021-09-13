15,000 Shares in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in D8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of D8 by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of D8 by 1,061.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 368,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEH opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

