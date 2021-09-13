1,700 Shares in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Purchased by Tortoise Index Solutions LLC

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 839,720 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,257.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,721 shares of company stock valued at $370,788. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

